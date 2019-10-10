Arson investigators seek answers after suspicious fire at Miami strip mall

MIAMI - Arson investigators are trying to determine what led to a suspicious fire early Thursday on Northwest Seventh Street in Miami.

The fire started shortly after 3 a.m. at Rumba's Discoteque.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll Jr. said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the business. He said the front window pane was removed and the door was unlocked.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Carroll said firefighters are still trying to make contact with the owner of the business.

Nearby business owners arrived Thursday morning to assess any possible damages to their establishments.

The owner of a karate studio above Club 45 said he's seen graffiti and signs of vandalism to the business.

An eviction notice on the door claims the tenant owes more than $16,000 in rent and late fees.

The nightclub was closed at the time of the fire.

