At least 13 elderly residents of Miami-Dade senior center beaten or robbed

MIAMI - A group of elderly residents at a Miami senior living facilty are upset and frightened after a number of them have been beaten and robbed of their belongings.

At least 13 seniors have allegedly been robbed or assaulted at Casa Devon at 11250 S.W. 197 Street, residents tell Local 10.

Just a few days ago, a woman was allegedly hit and strangled by multiple people who held her by the neck as they took her purse, wallet and attempted to steal her car.

In another case, 81-year-old Esther Pena said she was assaulted while walking home. She carries a doctor's note showing how her body is bruised from the incident.

Residents have sent a note to building management demanding tighter security, cameras and a fence with a gate code.

However, the front office manager for the facility told Local 10 that no crimes have happened at the center and the residents' claims are false.

Miguel Perez has lived at Casa Devon for 17 years and wants the criminals caught.

"We are old and we cannot run like young people," he said.

Miami-Dade Police are checking their records to see if any of the crimes have been reported.

