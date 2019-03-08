At least 2 students detained after brawl in cafeteria at Miami school

MIAMI - At least two students were detained Friday during a brawl inside the cafeteria at Miami Edison Senior High School.

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman said no injuries were reported.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before noon as at least two students were in handcuffs.

At least seven police cars were seen parked outside the school at 6161 NW Fifth Court, as well as a Miami Fire Rescue truck.

The school was temporarily placed on lockdown as a result of the fight.

It's unclear how many students were involved and whether the two who were detained will face charges.

