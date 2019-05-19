At least 5 cars stolen from valet area of building in downtown Miami

MIAMI - Police are investigating after several cars were stolen from a valet area of a hotel and apartment building in downtown Miami.

At least five residents and guests of Shorecrest Club Apartments, in the 7900 block of Northeast Bayshore Court, woke up Sunday morning to find their cars missing.

Witnesses said the thieves appeared have gained access to a lock box that stored the car keys. The box did not appear to be damaged, they said.

Complex management said the valet company is contracted out, and they’ve never had something like this happen before.

Valet managers on site said they had no comment at this time.

