Bakery owner shoots at robbers who stole his wallet

MIAMI - Police are investigating a series of early morning robberies in Miami.

Miami police said at least seven people were robbed by a group of men who asked the victims, "What time is it?" before pulling out a gun.

The group of men demanded cash and belongings from the victims.

One of the victims was the owner of Ela's Bakery Cafe in Little Havana. Police said he had his wallet stolen at gunpoint, but he was armed and fired his gun at the thieves as they were driving away.

Police said the crime spree stretches from Little Havana to Coral Way.

