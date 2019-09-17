Band of burglars targets cell phone store in Allappattah

MIAMI - Detectives are searching for a group of four thieves. They wore hats, dark long-sleeve shirts, dark pants, and they used bandanas to cover their faces.

During a recent heist on Aug. 29, police officers said they broke into The Global Cellulars Store at 2199 NW 20 St. in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood.

"They had their faces covered with bandanas, plus they had hats and they had gloves on," the store manager told Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, the band of burglars took more than 450 cellular phones and $4,000 in cash from a safe.

"They were able to hide around here for an hour before coming in again because the alarm didn't work, and they noticed no police showed up," the manager said.

Delva is asking anyone with information to call the Miami Police Department's burglary unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

