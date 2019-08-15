Bicyclist fatally shot on Rickenbacker Causeway identified as father of 2

MIAMI - Alex Palencia was riding with a large group of bicyclists when he got into an argument with a motorcyclist who fatally shot him Wednesday morning on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Brendaly Rodriguez said Palencia was a beloved father of two with relatives in Arkansas. He was 49.

The motorcyclist was identified as Kadel Piedrahita, who was livestreaming on Facebook. Piedrahita's defense attorney, Sabino Jauregui, said his client shot Palencia in self-defense.

Miami police Officer Freddie Cruz said a motorcyclist traveling in the same direction as a pack of bicyclists got into an argument with one of the riders when a single shot was fired.

Other bicyclists said Piedrahita had threatened Palencia before. Detectives have yet to confirm that, so it remains unclear if Piedrahita was following or harassing Palencia.

The wounded bicyclist was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

