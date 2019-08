MIAMI - A female bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on the Venetian Causeway in Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami police, the entire causeway was shut down after the accident. All lanes reopened shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

No other details were immediately known.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.