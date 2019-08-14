Bicyclist shot on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI - A bicyclist was shot Wednesday morning on the Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami police said.

The shooting happened about 6 a.m. on the bridge that connects Miami to the barrier islands of Virginia Key and Key Biscayne across Biscayne Bay.

Miami police Officer Freddie Cruz said a motorcyclist traveling in the same direction as a pack of bicyclists got into an argument with one of the riders when a single shot was fired.

A view from Sky 10 showed paramedics treating the wounded man, who was lying in the middle of the causeway. He was placed in the back of an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

Cruz said the victim is in critical condition.

One person has been detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

Eastbound traffic was closed during the shooting investigation. Police diverted eastbound traffic into one westbound lane.

No other information was immediately available.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.