Bicyclist stable after being struck by Miami police car

MIAMI - A bicyclist is stable after being struck by a City of Miami police car, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 36th Street.

Miami police said the victim was taken to North Shore Medical Center.

The officer who struck the cyclist, identified only as a male sergeant, was on duty at the time of the incident, but was not responding to a call at the time, authorities said.

No other details were immediately released.

