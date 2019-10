A bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck near Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 11th Street in Miami.

MIAMI - A bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck Wednesday morning in Miami, police said.

The fatal crash occurred near Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 11th Street.

Witnesses told Local 10 News a construction worker was killed while riding his bicycle to work.

The driver of the truck appeared to have stayed at the scene.

Northwest 27th Avenue was shut down between Northwest 11th and 14th streets during the investigation.

