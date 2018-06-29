Blue Martini employees call police after Rolex robber returns to business, authorities say

MIAMI - A 23-year-old woman was arrested early Friday, nearly two weeks after she stole $65,000 in jewelry from a man she met at the Blue Martini bar at The Shops at Mary Brickell Village, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim, Israel Sosa, met Kira White while standing near the VIP section of the bar around 1 a.m. June 16.

Police said they interviewed several employees, one of whom said they served White and the victim several bottles.

The employee noticed White would not drink from the glasses and would just push the glass aside, the arrest report stated.

Police said White and Sosa left the bar as it was closing and the victim told White he was going to his hotel and that he would pay a driver to take her back home.

But White told him she wanted to hang out for a little longer, so she accompanied Sosa back to his hotel, authorities said.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows Sosa walking into an elevator with the woman.

Sosa, who is from New Jersey, told Local 10 News reporter Nicole Perez via Facetime that he didn't realize White, whose name he thought was Meghan, had already stolen his gold chain.

Police said the two had another drink in the hotel room and Sosa left his drink unattended as he used the restroom.

Sosa told authorities he woke up several hours later and discovered that White had left, taking with her his $30,000 Cuban-link gold chain and his $30,000 Rolex watch, which had a $5,000 medallion on it. The victim said she also took $5,000 in $100 bills that were inside his wallet.

"I ran downstairs and told the front desk at the hotel," Sosa said. "They were, like, dumbfounded, and I was like, 'We need to call the police. This lady just took my belongings.'"

Surveillance video from the hotel shows a woman, believed to be White, coming out of the elevator alone and rummaging through what appears to be a bag before she pulls out a towel.

Sosa told Local 10 News that he had left his diamond Rolex on top of a towel inside his hotel room.

"She gave me another drink. The last thing I recall, she said, 'I'm going to use the restroom.' And then I walked up -- there was a watch I had -- my diamond watch on top of a towel. And when I jumped up around 7:30, I realized the towel was gone with the watch," Sosa said.

Authorities said Blue Martini employees spotted White inside the business early Friday and notified authorities.

She was arrested on a grand theft charge.



