A police boat searches the Miami River after a report that someone jumped into the water.

MIAMI - A body has been recovered from the Miami River after someone called 911 to report a jumper.

Miami police received a call shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday that someone was seen jumping into the water near Jose Marti Park.

A Miami police boat and U.S. Coast Guard cutter searched the river for several hours.

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter searches the Miami River after a report that someone jumped into the water.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said the body was found shortly before 8 a.m.

