Body of missing Cornell student from South Florida, found in creek in Ithaca

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. - Students and staff at Ransom Everglades School are mourning the death of recent graduate, Antonio Tsialas.

Tsialas was a freshman student at Cornell University in Upstate New York and graduated as an AP scholar with distinction from Ransom Everglades School in Miami.

He was last seen at a Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house.

The 18-year-old was declared missing Friday after failing to meet with a family member. The search came to an end after his body was found in Fall Creek in Ithaca, New York.

Cornell University released this statement, "We are saddened to report that this afternoon, Cornell University Police, working with the Ithaca Police Department and the Ithaca Fire Department, recovered a body from Fall Creek by Ithaca Falls. Cornell University Police has confirmed the identity as Antonio Tsialas, 18, the Cornell student who was reported missing Friday. The circumstances of Tsialas's death are still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.