Bomb threat at DCF building leads to multiple evacuations in Miami

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade County family courthouse and the Florida Department of Children and Families building in Miami were evacuated Tuesday afternoon because of a bomb threat, authorities said.

Miami police said a DCF employee inside the courthouse notified police shortly before 3 p.m. that they had received a phone call from a man who claimed that he had a bomb.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 4 p.m. as several police vehicles were parked outside the courthouse. At least one K-9 unit was also spotted outside the building.

The nearby police station and post office were also evacuated, but the police station has since reopened. The post office remains closed for the day.

A Miami-Dade County Transit spokeswoman said the Metro Mover was temporarily shut down while authorities investigated the threat. Service resumed shortly after 5 p.m.

No other details about the threat were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.