Brightline adds safety features as trains begin testing in Miami

MIAMI - As Brightline begins testing runs south of Fort Lauderdale, the company is adding safety features as part of a campaign to alert drivers and pedestrians.

The trains tested Monday were actually running slower than full-speed, but are being ramped up to the 79 mph they normally travel at between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Brightline has already been involved in numerous accidents and fatalities in South Florida since the program launched earlier this year. The company now hopes the safety campaign will prevent any more accidents.

New signs in multiple languages have been put up by Brightline at several crossings up and down the tracks, trying to give everyone plenty of warning to stay out of the way.

However, residents say they worry the high speeds will be trouble no matter where signs are placed.

“I don’t understand the need for such high speed in the community that’s just my take on it," said Pauline Cooper.

Brightline will continue testing the new southern routes with several practice round-trips each day. The ramp-up to faster speeds will happen over the next few weeks.

