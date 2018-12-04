Burglars use hammer to smash their way inside Miami T-Mobile store

MIAMI - Four crooks who used a hammer to smash their way inside a T-Mobile store early Tuesday got away with about $10,000 worth of Samsung and Apple phones, the manager told Local 10 News.

The smash-and-grab burglary happened about 3 a.m. at the T-Mobile store on Northwest 27th Avenue near Northwest 17th Street.

Surveillance video showed a man smashing out the glass door with a hammer. Once inside, the four thieves ransacked the store, grabbing phones from the shelves and knocking down the displays.

The crooks, who were wearing gloves and hoods, were in and out in a short amount of time.

Police searched in and around the store for evidence of who the burglars are and where they could have gone.

The manager said the destructive thieves also caused about $13,000 to $14,000 worth of damage.



