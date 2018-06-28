Business owner sucker punched by stranger in Little Haiti

MIAMI - A Miami man who was punched in face by a stranger outside his business in Little Haiti Tuesday said police haven't done enough to arrest his attacker.

Christophe Guillaume , 66, was cleaning his taxi just before 5 p.m. when he said a man assaulted him.

"I don't know why somebody punched me like that. And the city of Miami don't try to help me. I need help," Christophe Guillaume said.

A surveillance video captured the attack as it happened outside Christophe Guillaume's store front in the 100 block of Northeast 54th Street.

When his two sons heard the commotion, they ran outside and took after the attacker. One of the sons began fighting with him.

"I pushed him off me a little that's when he pulled out knife," Rony Guillaume said. "That's when my brother pulled out his concealed weapon. And I guess the guy got startled."

The attacker ran into a nearby apartment and Rony Guillaume followed, waiting for police to arrive, he said.

His brother went back to look after his father who was taken away by ambulance.

Christophe Guillaume was treated at a hospital after he was attacked Tuesday.

But even though police responded, officers did not arrest the suspect, Rony Guillaume said.

The officers simply knocked on the door then walked away when he didn't answer, Rony Guillaume said. Now the Guillaume family wants to know why.

The Miami Police Department said Wednesday that it would investigate Christophe Guillaume's allegations.

"So the police coming they don't want to catch him," Christophe Guillaume said. "I want them to catch the guy who punched me."

