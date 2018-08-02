Can't afford Miami? 'Magic City' one of most unaffordable housing cities in U.S.

MIAMI - Residents are proud of Miami for a bunch of things, being one of the least affordable cities when it comes to housing is not one of them.

In a new report released by HowMuch.net, the Miami metro area ranked second among U.S. cities where people struggle to pay their rent or mortgage.

According to the data, 46 percent of Miami-area residents pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing. Experts say spending more than 30 percent of income is when housing becomes a burden, the Daily Mail reports.

South Florida blew away other Florida cities in the report, with the Tampa-area coming closest with 34 percent of residents struggling to pay their rent or mortgage

Los Angeles ranked highest on the list with 47 percent of residents overreaching on housing.

Los Angeles, CA: 46.7% Miami, FL: 45.7% San Diego, CA: 43.2% New York, NY: 43% San Bernardino, CA: 42.9% Fresno, CA: 41.2% Ventura, CA: 40.4% Honolulu, HI: 40.3% Bridgeport, CT: 38.9% Bakersfield, CA: 38.8%

