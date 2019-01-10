2 dead after car crashes into pole in downtown Miami

MIAMI - Police are investigating a fatal crash in downtown Miami.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Miami Avenue and Southeast First Street.

A view from Sky 10 showed that a car crashed into a pole.

Miami police said two people were killed in the crash.

"There's a vehicle that apparently slowed down and the vehicle that was behind it apparently lost control and hit, not just a building, but the pole, at this intersection," Officer Kenia Fallat said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim died on the way to a hospital.

Southbound lanes of South Miami Avenue and eastbound lanes of Southeast First Street were shut down during the crash investigation.

"We did see some skid marks alongside the wall, which also is a major indication that speed was a big factor in this car crash," Fallat said.



