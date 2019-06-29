Car damaged by nearby lightning strike in Miami

MIAMI - A Miami car dealership parked a car in the wrong place at the wrong time Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, a lightning strike near the AutoNation dealership on 8th Street broke up road concrete and sent it raining down on a silver BMW.

Video taken after the storm passed shows the damaged car with its back windshield smashed by what appears to be a concrete block laying on the trunk.

A receptionist at the dealership told Local 10 one of their cars did suffer damage, but the extent of the damage was not known.

The car was later moved away from the front of the dealership.

