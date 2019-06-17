Car found riddled with bullet holes in Miami

MIAMI - Police are investigating after a car was found riddled with bullet holes in Miami.

The white Fiat was stopped under the Dolphin Expressway overpass on Northwest 27th Avenue.

Miami police said the driver of the Fiat was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital.

Police found at least one shell casing from a gun about a half-mile away from where the driver stopped.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Police are searching for the shooter.

