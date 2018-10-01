Car full of children targeted in Miami shooting

MIAMI - A car full of children was the target of a shooting early Monday in Miami.

The blue Ford Mustang was covered in bullet holes after someone fired several shots into the car about 2 a.m.

Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly said a man and his family were leaving a Marathon gas station near Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 46th Street when someone armed with a gun fired several shots at the car.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said a woman and three children were also in the car, but nobody was shot.

Five bullets struck the Mustang, shattering the glass and cutting the woman inside.

The family drove to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where the woman was treated for her injuries.

Police are investigating who fired the shots and why.

