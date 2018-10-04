Cardi B is reportedly in Miami with baby Kulture

MIAMI - Four days ago, Cardi B was on her way to the Global Citizen Concert and said she was tired because she had been up until 5 a.m. filming a music video. The new mom was in jail on Monday, and it looks like she has finally had a chance to get some rest and relaxation.

The Billboard Music Award winner and a Grammy Award nominee was in Miami when she stepped out to a balcony wearing a robe with her baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born July 10, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old rapper won't be able to be in Miami for very long. Records show she must appear in New York City court Oct. 29. Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Almanzaris, has a pending case for misdemeanors .

After prosecutors charged her with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, she left the New York City Police Department station in Flushing, Queens, on Monday, The New York Times reported.

Cardi B doesn't have a criminal record in New York. She born in the Bronx and is of Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago descent, and she has been open about her days as a gang member and stripper before her rise to fame.

With 34 million followers on Instagram, Cardi B quit stripping in 2015 and was casted on a VH1 reality show for two seasons. She is now married to 26-year-old rapper Offset, who was born Kiari Kendrell Cephus. He is from Georgia.

Her lawyer, Jeff Kern, told The Associated Press that he was "aware of no evidence" that Cardi B "caused anybody any harm" on Aug. 15 at the Angels Strip Club. She is accused of confronting a woman she believed was having an affair with her husband.

During New York Fashion Week, Elle Magazine reported a jealousy feud broke out between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago. The two stars reportedly hit each other at the Harper's Bazaar's ICONS party at the Plaza Hotel in a fight over rapper Meek Mill.

