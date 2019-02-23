3 dead after cargo plane from Miami crashes outside Houston

MIAMI - Three people were killed after a cargo plane that departed from Miami crashed Saturday into Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas, authorities said.

Lynn Lunsford, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the twin-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crashed just before 1 p.m.

Lunsford said the plane -- operated by Atlas Air -- was en route to Houston's George Bush International Airport. The Chamber County Sheriff's Office said there were no survivors.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies located the plane at the north end of Trinity Bay.

According to Atlas Air Inc.'s website, the company transports items from "precious perishables or heavy construction equipment to arranging passenger charters for celebrities or dignitaries."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

