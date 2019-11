A view from Sky 10 shows the 203-foot Panamanian cargo ship, named the Betty K Line, stuck in the water after it ran aground in Miami.

MIAMI - A Panamanian cargo ship ran aground Thursday afternoon in Miami.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the 203-foot cargo ship, named the Betty K Line, ran aground after losing propulsion while passing through Government Cut north of Fisher Island.

A view from Sky 10 showed that the ship was still stuck in the water Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard is working to free the ship.

