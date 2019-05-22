Carjacking fails when car won't start for robbers, police say

MIAMI - An armed carjacking in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood Friday was foiled when the car wouldn't start, sending the robbers fleeing on foot, authorities said.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the robbers approached a man who had just parked his car in the 7400 block of Northwest Second Avenue. The armed men demanded the car and the victim's jewelry.

Cameras from nearby St. Mary's Cathedral School recorded the robbery on video.

The victim handed over a gold-colored chain and a bracelet. But when the men tried to steal the car it wouldn't start. They eventually ran away. The victim was unhurt, Delva said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

