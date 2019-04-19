Cars scorched in fire at Miami auto shop

MIAMI - Several cars were scorched in an early morning fire at a Miami auto shop.

The fire started about 3 a.m. Friday on Northwest 26th Avenue near Northwest 21st Street.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control. They kept putting water on hot spots and smoldering cars until about 5 a.m.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the cars were either being repaired or used for spare parts.

Three dogs that firefighters believe were being used for security got out safely.

Two people who were sleeping in some makeshift sleeping quarters on the property were also unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

