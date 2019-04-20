Child falls out of moving car in Miami's Allapattah

MIAMI - A toddler fell out of a moving car Friday night in Miami's Allapattah, according to the Miami Miami Police Department.

Witnesses told police officers the child fell off a moving car in a car seat at Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest 37th Street.

According to Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the department, the car seat was not buckled in correctly and the door was also not closed correctly. When the driver turned, Vega said, the car seat with the child fell out.

Miami Fire Rescue took the child to Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

