2 toddlers wounded in shooting in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A 3-year-old girl was seriously wounded and another toddler was grazed in a shooting Saturday in the Liberty Square section of Miami, police said.
Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said the girls were shot around 11 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 13th Avenue.
Police said the gunman drove away in a white Nissan with extensive front-end damage. The car was later found abandoned near a laundromat. The gunman is still at large, police said.
A family member drove the 3-year-old girl to Jackson Memorial Hospital in their car. She is listed in critical condition, Vega said.
The second child was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
