City of Miami commission votes against Ultra Music Festival staying downtown

MIAMI - The nearly two decade run of the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami appears to be coming to an end after city commissioners voted against allowing the event to continue in Bayfront Park.

Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday against a 5-year contract that would have let the electronic music festival remain downtown.

Ultra began in 1999 as a one-day festival, and grew to three days in 2011.

Since the beginning of the Ultra Music Festival, downtown Miami has become home to a larger amount of the population and many have complained about the noise and disruption the event brings to their lives.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.