Coast Guard searching for cruise ship worker who fell overboard

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a cruise ship crew member who fell overboard Saturday off the coast of Cuba.

The Coast Guard said a 33-year-old Filipino crew member fell overboard from the Norwegian Getaway around 3:30 p.m. about 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

The Coast Guard Air Station Miami sent a HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane to help conduct the search.

Norwegian Getaway is currently based out of Port Miami. The ship operates seven-day cruises to the western Caribbean. The large cruise ship is staffed with more than 1,500 crew members and can accommodate nearly 4,000 guests.

