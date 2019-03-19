College football players shot in Miami at 'the wrong place at the wrong time'

MIAMI - Two college football players who were shot and robbed during their spring break in Miami were in the wrong place at the wrong time, the school's athletic director said Tuesday.

Texas A&M-Commerce linebackers Jay Bias and Xavier Morris were wounded during a shooting early Saturday on Northwest Seventh Court.

"Jay Bias and Xavier Morris are two upstanding citizens, both on our campus and certainly on our football program," athletic director Tim McMurray told ABC News.

Bias and Morris were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where McMurray said they are "clinically stable and improving."

"Unfortunately, Jay and Xavier were just in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.

McMurray, who traveled to South Florida to meet with the players and their families, said the shooting occurred while Bias and Morris were on their way to get food.

"They had gone to the grocery store and just getting food for breakfast," McMurray said. "They had come in on a red eye to start spring break and, literally, the first place they went was to the grocery store. … Unfortunately, they didn't quite make it back."

Bias and Morris are redshirt juniors for the Lions, who won the Division II national championship in 2017.

