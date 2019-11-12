Construction barge, crane near Rickenbacker Causeway sinking

MIAMI - A construction barge near the Rickenbacker Causeway partially collapsed in Biscayne Bay.

The barge took on water during inclement weather over the weekend, causing it to begin to sink.

A view from Sky 10 showed a construction crane mounted to the barge partially in the water Tuesday morning.

The barge was being used for construction work on the pilings for the causeway, which connects Miami to Virginia Key across Biscayne Bay.

Lambert Bros. Inc. was pumping water out of the barge.

The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring the barge for a small oil leak.

There were no injuries.

A representative for Lambert Bros. said there was no damage to the causeway and that the barge should be raised by the end of the day.

