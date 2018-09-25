Construction worker electrocuted while working on elevator in Miami, authorities say

MIAMI - A construction worker was electrocuted Tuesday while working on an elevator in Miami, authorities said.

The incident was reported just after noon at an apartment building that is under construction in the area of Northeast First Avenue and 30th Street.

City of Miami Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the worker's colleagues performed CPR on him and brought him to the first floor.

He was unconscious and not breathing when authorities arrived.

Carroll said paramedics also performed CPR on the victim as he was being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. The worker died at the hospital.

According to Carroll, the worker was on an elevator on the 24th floor of the building when the incident happened.

Operations at the building have since been halted.

Fire Rescue, police and Florida Power & Light crews all responded to the scene.

Authorities said OSHA and building officials with the City of Miami have been contacted.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.