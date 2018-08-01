Corvette driver faces charges after fleeing from police, causing crash

MIAMI - A Corvette driver is facing criminal charges after fleeing from police and causing a crash at a Miami intersection that injured another driver, police said.

The crash occurred early Wednesday at Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said officers received a call about three men holding a gun to the head of another man. Vega said officers spotted a white Corvette that matched the description of the vehicle involved and attempted to stop the car, but it sped away before crashing into two cars.

Vega said one man in the Corvette fled the scene, but the driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The driver of the car that spun out of control and struck a building after being struck by the Corvette was taken to North Shore Medical Center in stable condition.

Vega said the Corvette driver faces charges of driving with a suspended license and fleeing and eluding police.

All three cars were later towed away.

