Crash between car and golf cart shuts down part of MacArthur Causeway

Man ejected from golf cart after collision with car on MacArthur Causeway

By David Dwork - Digital Editor

MIAMI - A crash between a car and a golf cart is causing a traffic mess on the MacArthur Causeway.

Westbound lanes of the causeway have been closed as authorities investigate the crash. 

Police said a man was ejected from the golf cart. 

Fire rescue responded and took the man to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said the man suffered a head injury. He remains in critical condition. 

The crash happened just after 5 a.m., according to police. 

