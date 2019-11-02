Crash between car and golf cart shuts down part of MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI - A crash between a car and a golf cart is causing a traffic mess on the MacArthur Causeway.
Westbound lanes of the causeway have been closed as authorities investigate the crash.
Police said a man was ejected from the golf cart.
Fire rescue responded and took the man to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Police said the man suffered a head injury. He remains in critical condition.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m., according to police.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.