Crew member falls off Carnival cruise ship near Cuba

Jose Medina/Twitter

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a crew member who fell off a Carnival cruise ship.

A statement from Carnival Cruise Line said a crew member on the Carnival Victory "was witnessed going overboard" while the ship was returning to Miami.

The Coast Guard said the 37-year-old man fell overboard about 30 miles northwest of Cuba.

A Coast Guard cutter and airplane are searching for the man.

The Carnival Victory was returning to Miami from a four-day Caribbean cruise.



