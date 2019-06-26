Crews respond to Miami-Dade detention center day after guards, inmates become ill

MIAMI - Rescue personnel once again responded to the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center Wednesday, less than a day after guards and inmates were taken to a hospital after falling ill.

Four inmates became sick after inhaling an unknown substance Tuesday evening. A total of seven people were taken to the hospital to be treated.

Officials have given no word on whether any others were overcome with similar symptoms Wednesday, but rescue vehicles were seen surrounding the detention center in Miami.

A source told Local 10 that whatever the substance is, it is getting into the jail on paper and inmates are finding a way to light the paper on fire.

All staff members of the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department hospitalized Tuesday were released from the hospital.

