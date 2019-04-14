Cruise ship passengers frustrated as boarding is delayed for hours

MIAMI - Hundreds of passengers were delayed from boarding the Carnival Magic cruise ship Sunday at Port Miami, with many on social media complaining they were left standing in the heat for hours.

In a letter to passengers, Carnival Cruise Line said the passengers from the previous cruise took longer than expected to disembark. The company offered to bus passengers to a nearby restaurant and provided a free lunch.

"Embarkation at PortMiami for today’s voyage of Carnival Magic has been delayed due to several factors, including late debarkation from a previous voyage. Embarkation for the next voyage is ongoing and we expect no impact on the itinerary of this next seven-day cruise," the company said in a statement.

Others complained that the company did not keep them updated.

"Your customers are hot, tired, and miserable. Not sure there will be a lot of repeat customers. Worst customer service," passenger Jessee Helbert wrote on Twitter.

