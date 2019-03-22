Dalvin Cook's half-brother wounded in Little Haiti shooting

Demarcus Cook, who is the half-brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, was wounded in a shooting in Little Haiti.

MIAMI - One of two teenagers wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood is the half-brother of former Florida State star and current NFL running back Dalvin Cook, Local 10 News has learned.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Northwest 56th Street near Northwest Second Avenue.

Family members identified the victims Friday as Demarcus Cook, 14, and Arquaylin Taylor, 16, who were playing basketball in a parking lot when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The basketball could be seen the next day, still resting on the chainlink fence just feet from where the teens were playing. There were also large holes showing where bullets pierced the outer walls of a nearby home.

Family members said they don't believe the teens were the intended targets.

Cook is back home after being shot once in the chest. He is the half-brother of Minnesota Vikings starting running back Dalvin Cook.

Taylor, who was shot twice in the arms, still needs more surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

