Detectives investigate woman's fatal shooting in Liberty City

MIAMI - Police officers reported finding a woman dead Sunday morning after a shooting in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

After a gunshot detection system alerted the Miami Police Department that there had been a shooting at 1521 NW 61 St., officers found a woman in her 20s who had been shot several times, police said.

Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the department, said paramedics pronounced the woman dead.

Crime scene technicians collected evidence after a shooting Sunday morning in Miami's Liberty City. Photo by Brandon Akinbiyi/Local 10 News

The murder investigation was steps away from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and two schools, Charles R. Drew K-8 Center and Charles Drew Middle School.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

