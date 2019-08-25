Detectives investigate woman's murder in Miami's Liberty City

MIAMI - Police officers reported finding a woman dead on Sunday morning after a shooting in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.
After a gunshot detection system alerted the Miami Police Department that there had been a shooting at 1521 NW 61 St., officers found a woman in her 20s who had been shot several times, police said.
Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the department, said Miami Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the woman dead.
The murder investigation was steps away from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and two schools, Charles R. Drew K-8 Center and Charles Drew Middle School.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 1-800-346-8477.
