Miami

Detectives investigate woman's murder in Miami's Liberty City

Police: Shooter leaves woman to die near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer, Sandra Antonio -- Assignment Desk Editor

Detectives investigate a woman's murder Sunday morning in Miami's Liberty City. Photo by Brandon Akinbiyi/Local 10 News

MIAMI - Police officers reported finding a woman dead on Sunday morning after a shooting in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood. 

After a gunshot detection system alerted the Miami Police Department that there had been a shooting at 1521 NW 61 St., officers found a woman in her 20s who had been shot several times, police said. 

Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the department, said Miami Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the woman dead. 

Crime scene technicians collected evidence after a shooting Sunday morning in Miami's Liberty City. Photo by Brandon Akinbiyi/Local 10 News

The murder investigation was steps away from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and two schools, Charles R. Drew K-8 Center and Charles Drew Middle School. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 1-800-346-8477. 

