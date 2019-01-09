Detectives search for driver of Infiniti in Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI - A driver struck 30-year-old Shameka Cones, who is a mother of 7, and her boyfriend Jay Cephus and left the scene of the crash early Tuesday morning in Miami.

Neighbors called 911 after the driver of 2019 Infiniti Q60 struck them on Northwest Second Avenue and 64th Street. Relatives said they were on their way home from a neighborhood store.

"How are you just going to hit somebody and not know that you hit them? And if you did you’re still cold hearted about it," Cones' mother Tara Butts said. "Turn yourself in. I don't wish that on no body."

Butts said Cones remained in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Detectives are searching for the hit-and-run driver. They are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.