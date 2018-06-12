Discount store owner robbed at gunpoint in Miami after being tricked by thief

MIAMI - A discount store owner was robbed at gunpoint last month in Miami, authorities said.

The armed robbery was reported shortly before 11 a.m. May 31 at the Teresita Discount store at 434 SW Eighth St.

Miami police said the armed robber made telephones calls to the victim while posing as someone referred to him by a mutual friend.

Authorities said the robber told the victim in one of the calls that he wanted to sell the victim some items for resale.

The victim agreed to meet with him May 30, but the robber called too late and no deal was made that day, authorities said.

Police said the robber called the victim the next morning and said he was in the back of the store.

The victim opened the rear door and the robber entered the business with a trash bag that appeared to be full.

Police said the man then walked back out, pulled out a gun from a messenger bag, reached into the victim's front pocket and took $2,000 in cash.

He then fled the scene in a beige, newer-model, four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Miami Police Robbery Detectives need your assistance in identifying the armed robber shown in the video below. The robbery took place on on May 31, 2018 at 10:50 a.m. If you recognize the suspect, please contact Miami Police Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/Pv6BasLYOv — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 12, 2018

