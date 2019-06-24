Dolphins to help replace Miami Edison football equipment destroyed in fire

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health South Florida are teaming up to replace the football equipment damaged in a fire at Miami Edison Senior High School.

Tom Garfinkel, vice chairman, president and chief executive officer of the Dolphins, made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

The football team's equipment was inside a storage shed that caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Nobody was hurt, but the team's equipment was "decimated," coach Madson Marcellus told Local 10 News.

The fire erupted while several members of the Red Raiders were on their way home from college tours.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll Jr. said there was no indication that the fire was intentionally set, but the cause remains under investigation.

