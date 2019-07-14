Drive-by shooting targets home in Little Haiti

MIAMI - Detectives are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Miami's Little Haiti.

A woman was in tears after learning that her home at Northeast 59th Terrace near North Miami Avenue was the target.

Officers said a side window was damaged and no one was injured.

The woman's neighbor said he was working outside his home about 7 a.m. when he heard two gunshots and a speeding car.

Cruz said detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

