Driver bails after SUV crashes into front yard of Miami home

MIAMI - A driver fled after crashing an SUV into the yard of a Miami home Tuesday morning, police said.
The crash occurred on the front porch of a home on Northwest 32nd Street.
Miami police Officer Kenia Fallat said the driver abandoned the SUV after the crash.
A view from Sky 10 showed the SUV stopped partially on the front porch. It appeared to have crashed through a chain-link fence and into the yard.
No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the hit-and-run crash.
