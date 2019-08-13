Driver bails after SUV crashes into front yard of Miami home

MIAMI - A driver fled after crashing an SUV into the yard of a Miami home Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash occurred on the front porch of a home on Northwest 32nd Street.

Miami police Officer Kenia Fallat said the driver abandoned the SUV after the crash.

A view from Sky 10 showed the SUV stopped partially on the front porch. It appeared to have crashed through a chain-link fence and into the yard.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run crash.



