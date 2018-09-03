Driver killed after losing control of vehicle on I-95 in Miami

MIAMI - A driver was killed during a stormy morning Labor Day after crashing their vehicle on Interstate 95, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the driver was heading north on I-95 just after 9:30 a.m., approaching Northwest 62nd Street, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the center median concrete wall.

Camacho said the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He or she was pronounced dead by the City of Miami Fire Department.

The driver's identity was not immediately released.

It's unclear whether slick roads were a factor in causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

