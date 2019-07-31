Driver strikes pedestrian with vehicle at Miami bus stop, police say

MIAMI - A 63-year-old man was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle in Miami, authorities said.

The hit-and-run crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 58th Street.

Miami police said the driver struck the victim and a bench at a bus stop with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

"I saw this black vehicle zoom through the intersection," witness Jeffrey Berry told Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa. "The next thing I know, I heard a loud bang. And when I hear that, I sped up walking, and when I got there I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'"

The driver was taken into custody a few blocks away and is being interviewed by detectives, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



